Alfonso Byrd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, for Mr. Alfonso Byrd, 90, who transcended to his Heavenly home on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Mr. Byrd was born July 3, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of Charles, Sr. and Ethel Cofer Byrd.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School.

He was a United States Army Veteran and had been employed for 48 years as a labor/foreman for the Youngstown Water Department, retiring in 1999. Alfonso was owner/operator of Al Byrd’s H20, specializing in underground waterline jobs and was one of the owners of Byrd Brother’s Carwash and Sales.

A member of Third Baptist Church, he loved fishing, watching old Westerns, was an avid card player, sports fan, loved to travel and loved spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife, Dorothy Dubose Byrd, whom he married October 16, 1993; two daughters, Crystal (Ronald) Byrd-Lee of Dayton and Angela (David) Jones of Youngstown; two stepchildren, Terence(Carmela) Young of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Mona Tisa Bundy (Kelvin Williams) of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, Robert (Marion) Byrd of Youngstown and Charles (Dyann) Byrd of Columbus; a stepbrother, John Whitman of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Latisa Bundy, Elysia Young, David Tre’ Jones and Terence Young; two sisters-in-law, Naomi Byrd, Marlie Byrd and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Geneva Williams and three brothers, Charles, Albert and Ellis Byrd.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Danridge’s Burgundi Manor, Heritage Manor and the Veterans Commission, for their excellent care and compassion.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.