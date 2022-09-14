YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alfonso Antwan Campbell, 50, of Youngstown went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Mr. Campbell was born July 6, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Lester K. Jackson and Bernice Campbell.

He was a 1991 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Attended New Castle School of Trades. While in high school he played basketball and was a standout football player.

Alfonso worked as a telemarketer with VXI for over six years.

He was a former member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed watching movies.

He will be remembered by his beloved mother, Bernice; two children, Anthony and Antwan Campbell both of California; three brothers, Lester (Midge) Walker of Youngstown, Darius (Modina) Kimbrough of Campbell and Carl Drayton of New Castle, Pennsylvania; and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester; and grandparents, Lawrence and Irene Campbell, Roberta Jackson, William “Boot” Anderson and Edward Morris.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alfonso Antwan Campbell, please visit our floral store.