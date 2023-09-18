YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sr. Alexis Molina, 81 anos, partio de este mundo el 3 de Septiembre del 2023 en su residencia.

Sr. Molina naci’o el 29 de marzo del 1942 en Lares, Puerto Rico.

Trabajo 25 anos en un Dispensario medico.

Le gustaba ayudar a las personas y compartir con su familia.

Al Sr. Molina le sobreviven 5 de 6 hijos, Marisel Molina, Zenaida Molina, Nelson Molina, Keniel Maldonado, Margarita Marin y Alexis Molina, Jr. que partio de este mundo. Alexis tenia 9 nietos, 16 bisnietos y 1 tataranieta.

Servicio fecha: 18 de septiembre del 2023, Hora: 11:00 a.m., Lugar: L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alexis Molina, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.