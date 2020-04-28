Alexander Tremble, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alexander Tremble, 79, of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Tremble was born July 22, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Albert, Sr. and Adell Warther Tremble.

He was a 1958 graduate of North High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked as an assembler with General Motors Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of UAW Local 1117 and Donald Lockett VFW Post 6488.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed bowling and art.

He was a U. S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Helen D. Little, whom he married October 25, 1960; three children, Carol Stanford and Erika D. Tremble both of Youngstown and Alex D. (Sharon) Tremble of Rockville, Maryland; five grandchildren; a brother, Albert (Peggy) Tremble, Jr. of Youngstown; two special friends, Frank Armour and Jerome Hartley, Sr. both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Carpenter, Lula Byrd and Barbara Howie.

Private services will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held for Mr. Tremble at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

