Alexander “Alibaba” Scott, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, for Mr. Alexander Scott, Sr., 56, of Youngstown, who passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Scott, affectionately known as “Alibaba,” was born December 19, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Liston Scott, Sr. and Twelvena Dawson Scott.

Alexander was a 1982 graduate of The Rayen School.

As a young boy, he was a member of the Boy Scouts and the Briar Hill Drummer Band.

He had been employed at Charlie Staples Restaurant, Ponderosa, Kraftmaid, St. Elizabeth Hospital and lastly, Comprehensive Logistics, for ten years.

He enjoyed fishing, music, concerts and grilling. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was always the life of the party. Alex loved encouraging people with words of wisdom and was an elegant dresser. Alex was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife, the former Natatlie Mack, whom he married in 1993; his children, Alexander “Punkie” Scott and Shenequa Scott, both of Bronx, New York, Alex “Lil Alibaba” Scott, Alijaha Scott, Isiaha Scott, Lequailia Henderson, Alexis Scott, Carlissa Scott and Alexis Anderson; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, Victor “L.C.” Nixon and Lester (Shauna) Scott; six sisters, Marie Scott, Jeannette Scott Shelton, Alvena Scott, Crystal Jones, Lisa Adkins and Felicia Briggs-Scott (Stacy Clemons), all of Youngstown; stepsister, Karon Cradle of Columbus; goddaughter, Kendra Mosley; godbrother and godsister, Raymond and Carla Sadler; best friend, Louis Jones; cousin who was like a brother to him, Guy Stanford and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alexander Scott, Jr.; grandparents, Raymond and Lucille Nixon, Alexander Scott and Marie Woodbury Scott and Walter T. and Johnny M. Heard; four brothers, Liston Scott, Jr., Jessie Nixon, Willard L. Scott and Obie Adkins; four sisters, Diane Scott, Mary Scott Silva, Angela Scott and Rochelle Scott; granddaughter, Alivia Mullins; aunt and godmother, Mary B. Sadler; father-in-law, James Frazier and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandra Mack and William Brown.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.