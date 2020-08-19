Alex “Sonny” Favors, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex “Sonny” Favors, Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his family after a one year battle with stage 4 neuroendocrine carcinoma. His devotion to his family and relationship with God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Alex was born in Wetumpka, Alabama on March 4, 1936 to the late Johnny Mae Smith-Favors and Alex Favors, Sr. Alex was blessed with a large and loving family.

He was known to many people throughout the city of Youngstown. Many of whom he became a mentor and friend over his lifetime. To most of his family and friends he was known as “Sonny”. He loved sports, especially baseball, where his favorite team was the Cleveland Indians. He was also a devoted Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns fan.

Alex worked for US Concrete for 33 years before retiring in January 1998. After retirement he worked as a caretaker in Mill Creek Metro Park for 20 years before retiring again in 2018.

He was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church for 48 years serving as Chairman of the Deacon Board and singing in the Male Chorus.

“Sonny” loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing whenever he had time. He often planted a large garden in Summer filled with collard greens, tomatoes, squash and peppers. His passion was spending time with his family and friends. He relished his role as ‘Grampa’ and would travel often to spend time with and support his grandchildren in sports activities, recitals, performances, graduations, various other activities. He enjoyed getting up early weekday mornings to have coffee and long conversations with friends who became family at the ‘coffee house’.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife of 45 years, Theola Favors; his children, Linda Bradford, Lindsey Favors and Lonnie Sheppard-Favors of Chicago, Illinois, his daughter and caretaker, KaTrina (Edward) Walker of Akron, Linda Davis and Brenda Peace both of Youngstown; Kimberly Williams of Roanoke, Indiana and Christopher (Coronica) Williams of Chester, SC; 28 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Besides his parents, Alex was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Favors; his grandson, Wayne Favors; his siblings, AC Favors, John Henry Favors, Mary Katherine Favors, Willie Mae Sims and Inez Neely.

Viewing will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman St., Youngstown, OH 44507. We request that guests wear a mask, adhere to social distancing guidelines and respect the boundaries of others.

Private services will be held for immediate family only following the viewing hour. As much as we cherish your love and support, please respect the family by avoiding physical contact.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

