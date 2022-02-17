YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aletha Elaine Temple, 53, departed this life February 1, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Aletha was born October 12, 1968 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lewis E. Temple and Hazel Humphrey.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She owned Big Mama Love’s Day Care Center and was a member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Landaeshia Temple; her son, Landin Temple both of Youngstown; brothers, Lawrence “Larry” Richey, Anthony Humphrey, Jerome Temple and Marlon Jenkins; sisters, Akisha Heriot and Helen Temple.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Saturday February 19, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave. Youngstown, OH. 44502, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Service of Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

