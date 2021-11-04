Alberta Toney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Alberta Toney, 90, departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

She was born June 2, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Mattie Anderson Clinkscale.

She graduated from The Rayen High School in 1949.

She married Robert L. Toney, Sr. December 26, 1949. To this union two children were born, Robert L. Toney, Jr. and Teresa Toney.

She was employed at General Motors Lordstown for 25 years, retiring in 1994.

She was a lifetime member of Donald Lockett VFW Post 6488 Women’s Auxillary.

She bowled for many years and was a member of “The Swans” bowling team. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, attending home and away games.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she served in the Usher’s Ministry.

She leaves to mourn her loss and forever cherish her memory, her son Robert L., Jr. (LuCynthia) Toney and her daughter, Teresa N. (James) Toney-Thomas of Hampton, Virginia; a granddaughter whom she reared, Shamia Wilson of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren, Robert L. Toney III (Cynthia) and TaQuaesa Toney, of Cleveland, Ohio, Tre’Dayza Thomas and James Thomas, Jr., of Youngstown, Ohio and Aaliyah Thomas of Hampton, Virginia.

Besides her husband of 46 years, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings, Rev. Henry, Jr., Theodore “Booley”, Jefferson “Jeff” and her twin, Albert Clinkscale; her sisters, Mary Bess, Rosabelle Dubose and twin sisters, Mattie P. Tate and Hattie Woods and two grandchildren, Adriane and Frederick Johnson.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at New Bethel Baptist Church with services at 10:00 a.m. Guest are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

