Alberta Fleetion, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon Friday, November 8, 2019 at Triedstone Baptist Church for Mrs. Alberta Fleetion, 92, who entered into God’s Kingdom to join her waiting family on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Alberta was born September 21, 1927 in Wetumpka, Alabama, a daughter of John Thomas, Sr. and Lizzie Mae Harris Jackson.

She accepted Christ at an early age and united with Oak Valley Baptist Church.

In 1951, Alberta came to Youngstown with her first husband, Jack Gibbs. Years following his death, she married Mr. Rochelle Cornwell. In 1958, Alberta met and married J.D. Fleetion.

Alberta wore many hats in her life especially being a mother and homemaker. She loved to cook and feed everyone and all will miss her signature dish, turkey and dressing among other favorite meals. She liked going to casinos playing cards.

Alberta had a hand in rearing grandsons, Kenrick and Robert Little, Jr.; Tommie D. Jackson, her nephew; other grandchildren, “Lil” Ricky, Keshon, Whitney, DeVontae, Cameron, “Lil” Mose’ and La’Tayiea Fleetion, Erica Boatwright, Hendrake Ashley, Tonya, Tamara and Theresa-Sharpe Gayles , Jamal and Jamie Wallace, Stanley Brown who lived with her in later years, Journey Williams, Jacquelinel and Tyler Fleetion and Kaisha McClain.

Along with her husband, J.D., Alberta had a hand in rearing nieces, Rosemary G. Anderson and Shirley and Marilyn Townsend-Jennings; nephews Larry and Bennie Green and great-great-nephews, La’King and Loyal Anderson who adored their Aunt Bert.

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy her children, Ricky (Valarie) Fleetion of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, JoAnn (Anthony) Averette, Lorine Fleetion-Brown (James), Mose’ Fleetion all of Youngstown, Ohio , Henry A. Fleetion of Columbus, Ohio, William Fleetion of Hubbard, Ohio, J.D. III (Mary Alice) of Wetumpka, Alabama and Charolette Fleetion-Murphy of Odenton, Maryland; over 49 grandchildren; over 82 great-grandchildren; over four great-great-grandchildren; stepson-in-law, Tommy Sharpe of Youngstown; four sisters-in-law, Mildred Jackson of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Zelma Fleetion-Fletcher of Biloxi, Mississippi, Henrietta Jackson Orlando, Florida and Lois Lemons of Youngstown, Ohio; her best friends in Christ, Reverend Yvonne and Harry Hobson, Emily Boatwright, JayRoy Anderson, Morris Booker who always checked on her when she was at home, Dorothy Fields, Della Stanford and Trish Moon and a host of others.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mr. Jack Gibbs; her second husband, Mr. Rochelle Cornwell and her third husband, Mr. J.D. Fleetion who passed away February 12, 2012, her sons, Larry Gibbs, Walter, Alvin and Jerome Fleetion; daughters, Judy Cornwell and Barbara Sharpe; her siblings, Minnie Lee Jones Francis Ziegler, Gracie Mae Cobbs, Morrell Jackson, Willie Jackson, Lillie Bell Townsend, Matlene Anthony, Maebell Harkness, Adell Phillips, Herman, Henry L. and John Thomas, Jr. Jackson; stepson, Marvin Jones; nephews, Melvin and Ronnie Green and Alton Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Te’Quan Sharpe and DeVail Fleetion and a friend, John O. Robinson, Sr.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, Friday, November 8.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.