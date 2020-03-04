Alberta “Bea” Cade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Alberta Cade, 84, known by all who knew and loved her as “Bea”, transcended to from her earthly home to her heavenly mansion on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

“Bea” was born March 23, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Christopher S. and Sadie Bell Greene Banks. She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, and at the age of eight she was also reared by her stepfather, Eugene McConnell.

She was a 1952 graduate of East High School.

In 1956 she united in marriage to Johnnie Cade. They were married 46 years until his death in 1990. They had two sons, John and Thomas Cade.

Alberta was employed at Delphi Packard Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1992. After retiring she worked for the Jewish Community Center for ten years.

She was an active member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 49 years and was active in the Senior Choir, Nurses Guild and Hospitality Committee until her illness. She had also served as Youth Choir Supervisor, sang in the Adult Chorus, Instruments of Praise and Senior Ministry.

She also sang with various choirs in Youngstown and sang with professional gospel groups. She was a Life member of the NAACP.

Alberta enjoyed family, golfing and her love for softball and in the 1950’s she excelled in softball with all the black teams. Her main position was third base and in the era of racially divided teams, she was recruited by white teams to play in state championships and won. In 1951 she played under Bill Martin for the Scher Taylor softball team winning numerous city championships. She was the only black player on the Pyramid Motors, Laurin Lanes and Harley Anderson teams. She was inducted into The Ebony Lifeline Sports Museum in 1998 and the Mahoning Valley Tyler History Center in February 2016. She was also of member of the Youngstown Black CB Club with her “Handle” being “Delta Dawn”.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy her son, John “Blinkey” Cade; her grandson, Anthony Crawford; great-grandsons, Jayden and Jaylen Cade and her sister, Denise Baker-McConnell, all of Youngstown; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, her church family, her Bingo family other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband, parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas “Tony” Cade; sisters, Mary “Mooki” Clarett and Constance Brown and brother, Edward “Uncle” McConnell.

Services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church with calling hours one hour prior 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family would like to thank Mercy Health, her nurse’s aide, Michelle McQueen and special thanks to “Almost Family” Nursing Service, Akesko Physical Therapy and Skilled Nursing Service for their care and service to their beloved “Bea”.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Services.

