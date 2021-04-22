Albert Pugh, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Albert Pugh, Jr., 63, of Liberty Township, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Pugh was born December 5, 1957 in Youngtown, Ohio, the son of Albert, Sr. and Willie Mae Wiley Pugh.

He was a 1976 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and VFW Post 3538.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan; loved western and action movies and was an outgoing people person.

Albert, Jr. was a retired U.S. Army Gulf War Veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Annette L. Williams Pugh, whom he married November 2, 1984; two children, Albert Pugh III and Camellia V. Pugh, both of Liberty Township; his mother, Willie Mae Pugh of Youngstown; seven siblings, Anthony (Dava) Pugh of North Carolina, Alberta Lisbon, Shirley Thompson, Girseal Pugh, Corey Pugh, Leatha M. Pugh and Stephanie Pugh, all of Youngstown and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Pugh, Sr; father and mother-in-law, Calvin and Wilma Williams; brothers-in-law, Clarence “Clem” Thompson, Jr., Donald Lisbon, Calvin Williams, Alan Williams and JC Williams and sister-in-law, Diana Williams.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

