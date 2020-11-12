Albert Henderson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Albert Henderson, 89, of Hubbard, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Throughout his 89 years of life Albert Henderson moved through various forms of employment, careers, hobbies and exciting activities. His photographic memory enabled him to serve as family and community historian.

Albert was born on June 6, 1931, the fourth of eight children by his parents Floyd and Willie Bea. Back in the early 1930’s his parents kept their children fully involved in the Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church service, BYPU, Sunday School, Youth choir and any other appropriate religious activity. It was the church home for each of their children.

Soon after he graduated from Hubbard High School, he joined the Air Force. Although it was difficult for him being away from home, he admitted that he had actually benefitted from it. He left the service with an incredible sense of organization that served him well throughout his life.

When he married Doris Jean Daniels in 1955, they took their marriage vows seriously and were together for 43 years until death indeed separated their lives on September 28, 1998. Rocco Maurice, their son, was born in 1959. It was Rocco who found his father on November 6, 2020 sitting in his reclining chair having already transitioned into his eternal rest.

After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Albert worked at Republic Steel. He was forced into retirement when the steel mills of Youngstown, Campbell and Hubbard folded in 1978 and left steelworkers devastated. He did not panic although many others did. Instead, he organized a series of small jobs that enabled him to take care of his family. Often remarking that although he went from $20 an hour to $6 an hour, he never looked back. He took every civil service exam that became available. His tenacity paid off when he was called to become a Deputy Sheriff at age 54. This office required that he curb his love of high-speed cars, which he owned, and start driving within the speed limit.

Drag racing was his hobby. Albert had the distinction of being an avid biker with the Afro Dogs Bike Club while still serving as a Deputy Sheriff. His career as a Deputy Sheriff lasted for 27 years. He had no intention of retiring and was still employed at Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church as a security officer when he passed. He kept that position for 27 years and never missed a Sunday.

He claimed a distinction of another kind when in July he contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized and debilitated for several months. He is one of the few who at his age fought the deadly disease and won. He had to learn how to walk again and he never fully recovered his balance. This experience led him to go on a one man mission for masking, gloving and distancing. He was never again seen in public without this protection.

Al, as he liked to be called, loved and stayed in close contact with his son Rocco and his wife Gwen (Poncho), their four children Teran, Sa’ion, Garame and Samirr and Rocco’s two oldest daughters, Sylena and Shaneequa; and great grandchildren Malachi and Leigha, and stepson Mike. He was dearly loved and admired by his brother Floyd Henderson; sister, Rev. Yvonne Hobson and husband Harry, and sister, Betty Dopson. He had special love for nephews – Kenneth, Duane and wife Sherri, Kevin and family, Andre and family; beloved nieces, Rev. Terri Nelson and husband Wilbert, Brandi, Ciera, Destiny, LaToya, Kim, Shakina and Hassan. His cousins were dear to him, Regina, Samuel, Janine, Jayme, Reginald, Pete, Cocoa, Donna, Robert, David, Steve, Keith, Kim, Jazaa, Jerome, Koko, Stevie, Denise, Yvette, as well the extended and blended family members and friends and biker buddies who will fondly remember THE MAN WHO NEVER GAVE UP OR GAVE IN.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 -10:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church.

Funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Albert Henderson, please visit our floral store.