YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Agnes Vernie Nance, 84, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Nance was born December 16, 1937 in Lebanon, Kentucky, a daughter of Jim and Rose Bell Nance.

A loving homemaker, Agnes had worked in the maintenance department of Youngstown State University.

She formerly attended St. Casimir’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed bingo, walking, traveling and shopping.

Agnes leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, two children, Mary Ann Kornegay and Vernie Mae Nance both of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Catherine Nance and Irene Hamilton and a grandson, Walter Kornegay.

Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.