Agnes Thomas Kea, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Ave., in Campbell, Ohio for Mrs. Agnes Thomas Kea, 85, of Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Kea passed away peacefully in her sleep at Windsor House at Guardian Health Care Center on July 17, 2019 in Youngstown.

Mrs. Kea was born in Campbell, Ohio on September 30, 1933, to Robert E. Thomas and Elizabeth Jones Thomas.

A 1951 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, Agnes worked for Atty. William J. Higgins and retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

At her death, Mrs. Kea was a member of Third Baptist Church. She was a faithful member until her health began to fail.

She enjoyed fashion, current events, sports, and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Laura Denise Kea and her partner Joseph Politch of Boston, Massachusetts; her brother, Robert Thomas and his wife Mary, of Campbell, Ohio; her sister, Margie Morales of Brooklyn, New York and her long-time companion, Herbert L. Bowman of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Peter Allen Kea; her brother, Joel Thomas and her sister, Mildred Ann Douglas. She will be mourned by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Friends may call for one hour prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral home in Youngstown.