Adeline “Addie” Fields, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Adeline Fields, 74, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Fields, lovingly known as “Addie”, was born August 10, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of Guy and Edna Bailey Armstead.

She was a 1963 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Addie, in previous years, had worked for Hills Department Store, YACAC (Youngstown Area Community Action Council) and most recently worked as a secretary for years with Timlin Plumbing.

She was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher.

Her passion and love was spending time with her beloved family.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, Nathan, whom she married in 1980; five children, Neal (Happy) Monroe of Columbus, Guy Monroe of Youngstown, Brian Monroe of Cleveland, Adeline (William) Griffin of Warren and Melissa (Ronald) King of Las Vegas, Nevada; four stepchildren, Tameicka Fields, Tonya (Joshua) Thornton and Natalie Fields, all of Youngstown and Tamala Fields of Columbus; two sisters, Juanita Gordon of Youngstown and Elizabeth Grant of Greensboro, North Carolina and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, Adeline was preceded in death by her first husband, Neal Monroe who passed away in 1976; a daughter, Jennifer Fields; a brother, Joseph Walls and a sister, Maretta Clardy.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 485 Redondo Road, Youngstown. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, private funeral services will be held for the family only following the visitation hour. Please wear your masks and maintain social distancing during these times.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Adeline “Addie” Fields, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.