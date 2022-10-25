YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022.

Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks.

He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy.

He had attended Morning Star Baptist Church.

He loved fishing, basketball and being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents; his grandparents who reared him, Thaddeus and Betty Banks; his sisters, Tyla Tillis Andrea Ludy and a special sister, Nevaeh Hammond; his brothers, LaJuan White, Aaron Rogers III, Isaiah Rogers, Ja’Merian Rogers, Jayden Rogers, Jayceon Rogers, David Wilson, Jymier Burrage and Darruis Pierce; favorite uncles, Thaddeus Banks, Jr. and Darnell Walker, Sr.; great-grandmother, Lela Moore; two nephews, LaJuan White, Jr. and Royce White and a host of other aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a special aunt, Maggie Mitchell; great-great-grandparents, Andrew and Georgia Stigall; grandfather, Marshall Moore; grandmother, Roberta Morris-Seal and great-grandparents, James and Doris Kimberly.

Grandparents Thaddeus and Betty Banks would like to extend a Special Thank You to their niece, Shaquala Davis Stanford for all her help, strength and encouragement during their time of sorrow.

Services are private.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

