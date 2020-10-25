William R. Susa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Susa, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks.

He was born July 11, 1925 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Annie Fifish Susa.

William was a proud veteran of the United States Marines. He served during World War II at Pearl Harbor and was the fire chief in Maui at the same time.

After the war, he came back to Uniontown to work in the coal mines with his father. After he met his future wife, the former Sylvia Czekanski, they moved to Youngstown and he took a job as a millwright at US Steel while also working at Trolio’s Construction. After retiring from the mill, he started to work with his son, Gerard, at his car lots and also helped run their family bar, the Round 1 Saloon.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and was involved with the local VFWs and AMVETs.

William leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Gerard W. and William Susa and his son’s companion, Barbara Tuttle; his brother, John Susa and sister, Betty Holloman, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sylvia Susa, whom he married February 12, 1949 and who passed away November 28, 2007; two sons, Jeffrey and William Robert; his brothers, Edward and Michael Susa and sisters, Pauline Turjanica and Katherine Shirilla.

The family has entrusted William’s care Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m., celebrated by Deacon Michael Schlais at the funeral home Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered for his service to our country.

In accordance with the current safety and health recommendations, please maintain 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask. We politely ask that all visitors that are not staying for the service exit the church after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger. Thank you.

The family has entrusted William’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

