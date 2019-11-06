William J. Pizzuto, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Pizzuto, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

William was born May 17, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Sophia Felletti Pizzuto.

William worked as a self-employed demolition contractor. He was a generous man who had a soft spot for anyone in need. He regularly donated to the Rescue Mission.

He enjoyed cooking, especially his sauce and was an all-around hard worker.

William leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Jeannette (John Yarnell) Pizzuto of Austintown, Belinda (Chuck) Morjock of Poland, William Pizzuto of Austintown and Lisa (Dan) Burich of Canfield; his grandchildren, Katie (Alec), Karlie, Taylor, Kyle, John, Gavin, Sophia and Olivia; his great-grandchildren, Christian, Marley and Vincent and his sisters, Theresa Zukosky of Florida and Yolanda Wilson of California.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe, Tony, Rocky, Eddie and John and his sisters, Lucy, Mary and Frances.

There will be a memorial celebration of life held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, with celebrant Randi Barlow-Pappa. Friends and family may call from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of William in his time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44510, in honor of William’s generous nature.

