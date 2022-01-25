YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hritz, 89, passed away peacefully at home in Aurora, on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

William was born October 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Klinchak) Hritz.

He was a very avid golfer and it was on the golf course where he found his career as an electrician in the construction business for over 50 years. He also served as an electrical inspector for the Tri-County area.

William was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, IBEW Local 64 union and the Slovak Catholic Sokols.

In addition to his love of golf, he also enjoyed playing different games, especially different card games on Friday nights. He liked going to the 19th hole at Teenie’s. He was a kind man who was willing to help anyone out who needed it, whether it be electrical or general.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Joseph (Jackie) Hritz, Mark (Sarah) Hritz and Cindy (Jason) Kondrat; five grandchildren, Alexa, Emma and Andrew Kondrat and Landyn and Lydia Hritz and his brother, Joe (Mary Ellen) Hritz.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Ann Marie Sinkele, whom he married October 2, 1965 and who passed away January 9, 2021 and his brothers, Michael, John and George Hritz.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, followed immediately by a Funeral Liturgy at 12:00 p.m.

The family has entrusted Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home with William’s arrangements. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Hritz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.