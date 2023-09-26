CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Greek” Darkadakis, 72, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, peacefully with his family and friends by his side.

William was born June 5, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of George Victor Darkadakis and Catherine Cougras.

He was a 1969 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

He was of the Greek Orthodox faith.

Bill worked as a mill wright with Youngstown Sheet and Tube. Following his career in the mill, he owned and operated Glenwood Motors, Superb pre owned auto sales and after that he was the owner of the Gun Connection. He then went on to V&M Star where he retired from in 2008.

He enjoyed riding his Harleys and had a love for Cadillacs. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved friends. Bill enjoyed rooting on his beloved Cleveland Browns and watching his sons play football from their childhood years through college years. Bill loved spending time with his beloved dogs, Big Zues and Harley, that he loved very much. He loved to take care of his landscaping and could always find him in the garage fixing something. One of Bill’s most cherished things to do where spending time with his grandchildren, especially his granddaughter, Nicoletta.

Bill will be deeply missed and always remembered by his children, William (Stephanie) Darkadakis of New Springfield, Elaine Moss (Martyn)of New Middletown, Nicholas (Gretchen) Darkadakis of Berlin and Tony Darkadakis of Boardman; his grandchildren, Nicoletta, Julia, George, Laura Jo, Adoni, Donavan and Elise and his brothers, Ted and Manuel Darkadakis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Darkadakis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, 5125 Market Street in Boardman on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Kevin Marks.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.