BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” Janosko, 90, passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2022.

He was born July 17, 1932 in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew G. and Anna (Betsa) Janosko.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Sargent during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Austria from 1953-1955.

Bill was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church. He was a very wonderful man and was known for his kindness. He was thoughtful and never missed a birthday of any of his family members and used his talent for woodworking to make things for them over the years.

He was an avid fan of all sports, whether he was cheering on the Fighting Irish (Notre Dame), the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Steelers, or Pirates. And he was fastidious about his landscaping and took much pride in how it looked.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his step-children, Michelle (Dennis) Minotti, Robert (Karen) Grubb, Richard (Martha) Grubb, and Dr. Ronald Grubb, step daughter-in-law, Diana Bagalla; his step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Viau, Dr. Dennis (Brooke) Minotti, Tiffany (Troy) Adair, Richard Grubb, Ashley (Josh) Wilson, Justin (Lauren) Grubb, Mackenzie Grubb, Jennifer (Steve) Bradley, Erik (Mary Katherine) Meeker, and Julia Meeker; his 12 step-great grandchildren, his sisters, Betty Miller and Shirley (Gene) Rakoci, brother, Bob (Carolyn) Janosko, as well as many godchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 19 years, the former Eleanor Ekoniak, his second wife, the former Agnes Vrable, a step-son, Stephen Begalla, and his siblings, Any Janosko, Elaine Campagna, and Barbara Janosko, brothers-in-law, Richard Miller, Sam Campagna, and his nephews Al Janosko and David Sciortino.

An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest with his wife Eleanor at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered for his service to our country

The family has entrusted Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home with William’s arrangements. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William E. “Bill” Janosko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.