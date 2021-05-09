Virginia Setz, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Setz, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Virginia was born on April 20, 1928 in Campbell, a daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Soziniak Siembieda.

She worked for Sears for around 20 years.

She was a member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church, where she belonged to their Altar & Rosary Society and the Infant Jesus Guild. She also was a member of the Prayer Shawl Group at the Ursuline Motherhouse.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and traveling.

Virginia leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Janice (Joe) Harvey of Boardman, Thomas A. (Cindy) Setz of Little River, South Carolina, Alan (Lucy) Setz of Boardman, Gary (Janice) Setz of Boardman and Debra (Tony) Niarhos of Melbourne, Florida; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Dodds, Jill Ciminero, John (Emily) Harvey, Bryan (Kimberly) Setz, Daniel Setz, Melanie Niarhos, Michelle Niarhos, Thomas Setz and Travis Setz, and her great-grandchildren, Audrey, Lucy, Sydney, Sophie, Graham, Marin, Christian, Dominic and Bejamin.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas R. Setz, whom she married August 28, 1948 and passed away September 5, 2010 and her siblings, Ben, Joseph, John, Walter and Anthony Siembieda, Mary Giampetro, Tina Kryzan and Pauline Murphy.

The Setz family has entrusted the care of Virginia to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

There will also be a half hour of calling from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek at Our Lady of Sorrows at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church.

She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID 19, the family requests that visitors please wear a mask and respect social distance requirements both at the funeral home and the church.

The family would like to extend thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff on the 6th floor at Mercy Health for their excellent care of Virginia during her final days. They also would like to thank Dr. Ricciardi and his staff for the many years of compassionate care. And to the Sisters, staff and residents at the Ursuline Sisters Senior Living for their kindness, friendship and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary contributions be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406, in Virginia’s honor.

