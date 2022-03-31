YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent E. Poyssick, Sr., 73, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Vincent was born on January 14, 1949 in Iselin, New Jersey, a son of the late George and Filomena (Mazzerelli) Poyssick.

He was a self employed mechanic and could fix just about anything you could think of.

Vincent was prankster with a huge heart. He would tease his family while he was teaching them life lessons. His house was the place to be and many of the neighborhood kids knew him as “dad”. He was a true patriarch that will be dearly missed by all those who were lucky enough to know him.

Vincent leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Virginia McCutcheon, whom he married November 3, 1972; his children, Jeanie (Mohamed) Mekni, Vincent, Jr., Thomas (Joanne), Sherry, Jason (Melanie), Becky, David “Bub” (Jamika), Michelle Grigsby and Alfred Hall; his grandchildren, Amber (Mike), Samanatha, Kaitlin, Christian, Kyle, Thomas, Jr., Josie, Dominic, Jr., Sunnie, Jayden, Shania, David, Jr., Justice, Jade, Gage, Daveon, Jamia and Jazz’a-lynn;, his great-grandchildren, Thomas III, Amelia and Olive; several nieces and nephews including Arthur Poyssick and Michael McCutcheon and his sisters and brother-in law, Ruth Blalock, Debbie McCutcheon, Terry Lewis, Shirley Macovitz and Howard McCutcheon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, George, Arthur, Edward, Anthony, Theresa and Elizabeth “Betty” Poyssick.

Per Vincent’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. The family requests that any material contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray costs, which can be done directly on their website, www.waskofamily.com.

