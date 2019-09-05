Veronica Anna Misalko, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica Anna Misalko, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hampton Woods.

She was born August 24, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Susan Vescur Voytko.

Veronica worked during WWII at the Ravenna Arsenal and worked 25 years for the K-Mart corporation before retiring.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias and a member of its Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the Sacred Heart and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols Group 108 and JEDNOTA Group 682.

Veronica is survived by their two sons, David of Boardman and John, Jr. (wife, Erin Conroy) of Poland and brother, Edward Voytko of Mansfield.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, John Misalko, who passed away December 25, 2003; her sisters, Mary Pera and Margaret Voytko; brothers, Stephen, Joseph, Charles and Thomas and a nephew, Michael Voytko.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home with Fr. Philip E. Rogers officiating.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Entombment will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in Veronica’s memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.