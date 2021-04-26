Thomas Bakalik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Bakalik, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Tom was born May 23, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of the late Rudy and Anna Bakalik.

Tom enjoyed group activities at his day program at Javit Court. He also liked birthday parties, going to the mall, going to 4 Seasons Flea Market and many other outdoor activities.

Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory, his cousins, Kathy Higgins of Spokane, Washington, Lynn Larson of Austintown, Pauline Szary of Boardman and their children.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Bakalik.

At this time, there will be no calling hours or services, but please say a prayer for Tom instead.

He will be buried at Lake Park Cemetery with his parents and sister.

The family would like to thank the staff at Accessible Home Services and the nurses and doctors for their loving care and attention.

The family entrusted his care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

