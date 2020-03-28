Theodore “Ted” Stanish, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Ted” Stanish, 70, passed away on March 26, 2020.

He was born August 8, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late Dewey and Martha (Sich) Stanish.

Ted graduated from Boardman High School and owned and operated Aladdin Stain Glass for over 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Club. He also liked to work on hot rods.

Theodore leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Michael (Melissa) Stanish of Canfield, as well as, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol.

Per Ted’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family entrusted his care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

