Susan Meluch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Meluch, 67, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Susan was born on June 30, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John Robert and Betty S. Holland Lindeman.

She received her GED and went to college to get a degree in accounting.

She was a part of the Family Readiness Group of the 630th Transportation Company of Washington, Pennsylvania for 13 years.

She loved playing golf with her husband and friends and took many trips to golf and in late years going back and forth to Florida with her brother and sister-in-law. She also enjoyed bowling, crafts, sewing, and reading. Most of all, she loved her family very much.

Susan leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Ellen (Ray) Metz of Bellaire and Tamara (Nelson) Santiago of Struthers; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Ray A. III (fiancée, Ruby McCaulley) and James (Jessica) Metz, Jaclyn Williams and Chelsi Santiago; her great-grandchildren, Celeste, Jordyn, Chase, Isabella, Jonathan, Raina, Ray A. IV, Mia, Kay, Preston, Haiden, Briella, Autumn, Sophia, Audri and Jaxson and her siblings, Debra (Joseph Parsons) Moore of Campbell, Tom (Gail) Lindeman of Florida, John (Joan) Lindeman of New Jersey and Mark (Sherry) Lindeman of Campbell, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Meluch, whom she married March 7, 1992 and who passed away May 2, 2011; son, Robert Kishok; a grandson, Joseph R. Metz; a great-granddaughter, Alaina Shaye Costello and a sister, Roberta Ann Morris.

The family has entrusted Susan’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, followed immediately by a funeral service.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care of Susan in her time of need and to Pastor Berle for his fellowship and comfort to both Susan and her family.

