Stephen N. Yurak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen N. Yurak, 47, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Caprice Health Care Center with his family by his side.

Stephen was born July 14, 1972 in Youngstown, the son of Vincent M. and Carolyn Silay Yurak.

He was a 1990 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

He worked for the family catering business, Carolyn’s Catering.

He loved cooking and feeding people. He also loved to bake, decorate his house and take care of his tomato and pepper plants.

He will be missed by his mother, Carolyn Yurak; his sisters, Janet (Nick) Marzano of Boardman, Diane (Doug) Holt of Boardman and Trish (Richard) Hrycyk of Canton; his brothers, Vince (Lynda) Yurak of Mentor and Ronald Yurak of Boardman and his girlfriend, Marian Withrow.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent M. Yurak and his grandparents, Vincent and Angeline Yurak and Nicholas and Mary Silay.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Hope Center for Cancer Care, Mercy Radiology Center, Caprice Healthcare Center and Buckeye Hospice for their compassionate care of Stephen in his time of need.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, November 26, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Covington Street in Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church, celebrated by Father Joseph Rudjak, Tuesday, November 26.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

