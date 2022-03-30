STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Stephen J. Kukura, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Hospice House.

Stephen was born April 18, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Ann (Vrabel) Kukura and the late Stephen A. Kukura.

Deep in faith, Stephen was a very active member and volunteer usher at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church/Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers.

Stephen attended St. Nicholas primary school and was a 1972 graduate of Struthers High School. He attended Youngstown State University, receiving an Associate Degree in Applied Science with a major in Electronic Engineering in 1985 and a Bachelor of Science with a major in Pre-Medicine in 1989. He went on to earn his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland in 1997.

An accomplished musician, Stephen was a founding member and bass guitar player for the local rock band Southwind in the 70s and 80s. A multi-talented music lover, in addition to the bass, he was skilled in acoustic guitar, organ and drums. He enjoyed and appreciated supporting the talents of local rock bands and liked to go see live musical performances.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved daughter, Kristen (John) Seaver; his mother, Ann Kukura; siblings, Deborah (Robert) Nestor, Richard (Diane) Kukura and Pamela Kukura; nephews, Dr. Richard (Ally) Kukura, Jr., Matthew (Andrea) Kukura and Chad (Paige) Nestor; cousin, John (Colleen) Kukura; friend, ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Debra Hartley and dear family friend, Linda Fedorchak.

Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Julia Kukura and John and Veronica Vrabel; uncle, Frank Kukura; aunts, Martha Kukura and Mary Jean Vrabel and cousin, Frank Kukura III.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alex Vrable for the many years of care, his team of doctors at the Cleveland Clinic and the wonderful staff at Hospice House in Boardman.

The family has entrusted Stephen to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will have calling hours on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The family will also receive friends from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church/Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers will follow at 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

