Sandra Ann Bernat, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Ann Bernat, 76, passed away surrounded by her family on January 1, 2020.

She was born on August 26, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Ann (Maskarinec) Truhan.

She worked as a shoe salesperson for Lustigs, Hornes and later, Dillards.

She was a very creative person, enjoyed shopping and was lovingly referred to as the “Shoe Lady”.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She would never miss one of their games or events.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Cynthia Rae (Mike) Buchenic of New Middletown, Renee Rae (Johnny) Reyes of Poland and Dr. J. Raymond (Sherry) Bernat of Canfield; her grandchildren, Michael IV, Morgan Rae and Marissa Rae Buchenic, Alexis Rae and J. Ray Bernat and Johnny Cameron Reyes; her brother, Allen Stephen (Karen) Truhan of North Carolina; niece and nephew, Jon (Valerie) Truhan of Oregon and Beth (Josh) Klatt of North Carolina and great nephews, Jonah and Eli Klatt and Henry Truhan.

Private services were held at Infant Jesus of Prague Church.

Material contributions may be made to St. Jude’s directly or by calling Advanced Dermatology to honor Sandra’s love of children.

The family has entrusted the care of Sandra to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

