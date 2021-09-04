Samuel P. Luptak, Sr., New Bedford, PA

NEW BEDFORD, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel P. “Sam” Luptak, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Sam was born on November 12, 1938 in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew David and Anna (Raschak) Luptak, Sr.

He was a 1956 graduate of Union High School.

He was a member of the United States Army in the 348th Engineer Corps in Fort Bragg.

As a child he worked at the family dairy, Luptak Dairy Farm, then several financial institutions including Peoples (Society) Bank before retiring from General Motors, where he was a proud member of Local 1112.

He met the love of his life, the former Roberta M. Johnson and married her on May 30, 1963. Together they shared a beautiful life and were dedicated to each other until the very end.

Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Samuel P. Luptak, Jr. of New Bedford and Sheryl (Chuck) Wilder of Austintown; his granddaughter, Brittany Wilder; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Xander, Brandon and Eonna and many special nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roberta M. Luptak, who passed away November 12, 2016 and his siblings, Dave (Edith) Luptak, Esther (Edmond) Williams, Ruthie Luptak and infant twin siblings.

The family has entrusted the care of Sam to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, immediately followed by a memorial celebration of Sam’s life at 6:00 p.m., officiated by his son, Pastor Samuel P. Luptak, Jr.

He will be laid to rest with his wife at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to either to the family to defray the funeral expenses, or to the Positive Impact food ministry at Evangel Baptist.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel “Sam” P. Luptak, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.