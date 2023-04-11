CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Charles Roman Catholic Church in Boardman. Msgr. John Zuraw will officiate, for Sam M. Restuccio, age 73, who passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Sam was born on April 1, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Sam M. and Carmella (Schepis) Restuccio.

He was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

After growing up in Youngstown, he joined the United States Army, and following his military service, he moved to Orlando, Florida. After spending 29 years there, he returned to the Mahoning Valley in 2016.

Sam spent his career in the restaurant and catering businesses and managed the original Antone’s in Youngstown. While he lived in Florida, he ran Caterings Best and later owned Sammy’s Catering. Once he returned to the Valley, he worked at Perkins and finished his career at Aqua Pazzo.

He was a parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Koska Polish Catholic Church in Youngstown. Following the church closing, he began attending mass at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Boardman.

He was a member of both the Youngstown and Warren Coin Clubs and the American Legion.

Sam enjoyed playing poker with his friends and going fishing. He loved to cook and surprise people by bringing them his created meals. It wasn’t uncommon for him to prepare several meals monthly and deliver them to multiple family and friends in an evening. Above all, Sam loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was proud of his children and they were sure to express their gratitude for him as a father as he transitioned to meet our Savior.

Sam is survived by his six children, Mollie Malleske of Columbus, Ohio, Elizabeth Pietarila (Jon) of Florida, Dan Restuccio of Florida, Michael Restuccio of Canfield, Patrick Restuccio of Canfield and Ian (Jennifer) Restuccio of Texas and his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Max, Daniel and Sammie Malleske, Levi Strodel, Mia Bella Marconi and Adrian. Sam also leaves his fiancée and best friend, Joann Donatelli-Hershman, with whom he made his home and his siblings, Tish Malone, Carl Lawrence and Millie Walkosac and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Sammy Restuccio and his siblings, Anthony, Marie Restuccio and Robbie Keller.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 2:00 – 2:50 p.m. at St. Charles Church in Boardman. Full Military Honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass.

In place of flowers, please donate to the USO in memory of Sam Restuccio, and please use the following link: uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor. Thank you.

