Ruth E. “Goose” Cuccarese, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. “Goose” Cuccarese, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Ivy Woods Healthcare.

Ruth was born on November 20, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Blaine and Margaret Scanlon Griffiths.

She graduated from Campbell High School, attended Youngstown State University and proudly worked in sales at The Garment Center across from the mall for many years.

Goose was the life of the party, who never met a stranger. She was kind, generous, both with her time and money for charity, and an all-around wonderful person. She stepped in to take care of sick family members without thinking twice. She was a great cook, known for her almost famous dry macaroni salad and wedding soup among other things and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all, though, she was a true matriarch to her family. She raised two wonderful boys and her pride and joy was her only granddaughter, Morgan, who she shared many special memories with.

Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Joe Cuccarese of Youngstown and Eric (fiancée Jennifer Templeton) Cuccarese of Seattle; her granddaughter, Morgan Templeton; a brother, Thomas Giffiths of Florida; her good friend, Barb Kuras, as well as all her Cuccarese Family in Pittsburgh.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Cuccarese, whom she married September 16, 1967 and preceded her on July 2, 2008; her siblings, Delores Onesti, Luther and Blaine Griffith; a nephew, Jeff Conners and a lifelong friend, Nardine DiDominic, who she was close to.

The family has entrusted Ruth’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours and services.

She will be cremated and buried next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

