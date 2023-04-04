STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Wiederman, 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, surrounded by family.

Rosemarie was born October 5, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Susie (DeMarco) Del Colle.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942.

With her passing, Rosemarie was reunited with the love of her life, Frank Wiederman. They were married on September 17, 1970, and were inseparable until Frank passed away on August 15, 2010.

Rosemarie was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown and then St. Nicolas Church in Struthers. For years, she loved making pierogies with close friends at St. Stanislaus Church. Earlier in her life, Rosemarie worked as a bookkeeper for McKelvey’s Department Store and Youngstown Business Machines.

Rosemarie was known by all for her love of baking. She constantly shared her Pizzelles, Kolachi, Kiffles, Cream Puffs, Angel Food Cake, and many, many other treats with family, friends and loved ones. She also was an excellent seamstress, always happy to make gifts and fix clothes for her family. Later in life, she spent winters in California with her beloved sister, Anne Carano, making dozens of close friends that she kept in close contact with through the years. Most importantly, Rosemarie will be remembered for her grace, kindness and warmth that made everyone feel loved and special – family, friends, and neighbors.

Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Vincent (Barb) Del Colle, and sister Anne (Michael) Carano. She was immediately joined in heaven by her lifelong friend Jane Schiffer.

Rosemarie leaves behind her daughter, Mary (Harry) Slaven; her grandchildren Harry (Gina) and Patrick (Tracy) Slaven, and her great-grandchildren Harry Caelan, Carly, Ali, and Jay; her son James (Diane) Deckant, and her grandchildren Kim and Neal Deckant; her daughter Monica (Tom) Wright, her grandchildren Jeff (Melissa) Wright, Tom (Kristen) Wright, and Shannon Graley, and her great-grandchildren Oliver, Elyse, Abby, Lizzy, and John; her son Frank (Tricia) Wiederman, her grandchildren Adam (Nicola) and Alan (Ariana) Wiederman, and her great-grandchildren Joni, Katie, Lily-Anne, Caeli, Fulton, Benedict, Zelie Therese, Leonie Lucie, and Alphonsus; and her daughter Janice Drummond, her grandchildren Aimee (Casey) Liebert, Brian (Jenna) Cora, Chris (Nat) Blanford, and Kate Drummond, and great-grandchildren Maddie, Jake, Leo, Ava, Luca, and Logan. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home on 5925 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Family can visit from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Friends can visit from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. A Catholic service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a brunch.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Rosemarie’s memory at www.stjude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosemarie Wiederman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.