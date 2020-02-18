Ronald J. Matasek, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Ronald J. Matasek, 82, passed away on February 14, 2020.

He was born September 25, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen Kruel Matasek.

He graduated from Ursuline High School, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the former Youngstown College.

He worked as a CPA for Ernest & Ernest, Hill, Barth, & King, Goddard & Thomas and most recently Burn’s O’Hare, & Bella.

He was an active member of St. Dominic Church.

He enjoyed auto racing.

Ronald leaves behind to cherish his memory, his siblings, Marilyn (Tom) Morella, Joe (Diane) Matasek and Helen Matasek, his sisters-in-law, Judy (Tim) McCarthy and Diane Ernst, brother-in-law, Ted (Kathy) Stinson and several nieces and nephews and great nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Patricia Stinson, who he married August 21, 1976 and whom passed away August 10, 2018, and his step-mother, Helen Matasek.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home and again on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Dominic Parish, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Ronald’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.