STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Buser, II, 57, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after a hard-fought battle with ALS.

Ron was born October 2, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late Ronald C. and Eleanor (Kisak) Buser I and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He was an auto repair mechanic who started his own business in his father’s garage at home and grew it into the successful business it is today, Buser’s Auto Service. He loved what he did so much so that he was still going to work up until two weeks ago.

Ron’s love of cars allowed him to recently work on his 1938 DeSoto with his daughter Rachel and “adopted” son, Dan Grich. He enjoyed classic rock, and because to his “hunky” roots, also loved polkas. He was proud to be from Youngstown, and really loved taking car rides with his pups. He also had pizza (his favorite!) Fridays with his buddies.

Most of all, he will be remembered for being a loving and caring family man. He was devoted to supporting his daughters, whether it be five years of driving the Struthers Band truck to spend time with Rachel who was in the color guard, or attending his other daughter, Michelle’s basketball and volleyball practices and games. He became a huge supporter of the sports that women played because he felt they never got the recognition they deserved. While his legacy will live on, he will be dearly missed.

Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Kathleen Texter, whom he married May 26, 1990, his daughters, Rachel and Michelle, his sister, Eleanor (Martin) Cegan, brother, Charles Buser, a niece, Colleen Cegan, “adopted” sons, Tim and Tom McIntee and Dan Grich, his beloved canine companion, fittingly named Auto, as well as many of his best friends.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie, canine buddy, Cammie, his in-laws, Dolores & David Texter, and best bud, Tom McIntee.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home. An additional hour of calling will be held on Friday, February 10, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of his celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Randi Barlow-Pappa, Celebrant. He will be laid to rest at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Campbell

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald C. Buser, II, please visit our floral store.