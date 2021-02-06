Robert S. Spitler, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Spitler, 83, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at home.

Robert was born April 7, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Cecil and Leona Wheaton Spitler.

Robert worked for over 30 years as a stationary engineer for the Youngstown City Schools until his retirement. He was also a member of AFSCME Union.

Robert loved listening to 50s music while sitting in the sunshine. He enjoyed horse racing and keeping his red truck, cars and his yard meticulous. He loved cheering on his favorite team, the Cleveland Indians. But most of all, he was a true family man. He loved going to the North Carolina beaches with his family, and was so happy to be able to go to an Indians game with his sons two years ago. He will be missed dearly.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, the former Mary “Duchess” Susor, whom he married on September 10, 1960; his sons, Robert of Newport, North Carolina, Brian (Cynthia) of Leetonia, Kevin (Jeannie) of Lebanon and Keith of Poland; his grandchildren, Danielle Spitler, Samantha (Jake) Reed and Emory and Will Spitler; his two great-grandchildren, TJ Phillips and Addison Reed; his sister-in-law, Andrea (Sid) Conrad and brother-in-law, Frank Susor.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Spitler and his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Mary Susor.

An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a..m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church, celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the St. Matthias Building Fund in his memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

