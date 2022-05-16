POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Andrew Babnic, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mercy Health Center – St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born October 28, 1940, to the late Andrew Robert and Helen (Kubek) Babnich in Youngstown, Ohio and married Dorothy Mary Jozwiak on December 23, 1963.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and later attained his associate degree from Youngstown University.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinery Repairman-2nd Class.

After military life, he worked as a tool and die maker for 46 years, most recently at Micro Matic Tool in Austintown.

He was a life-long member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, in Youngstown, where he had served as a volunteer for several church groups.

Bob was a humble man that took great pride in his family, his work and his home. He took immense pleasure tending to his lawn and maintained a lush floral landscape. He loved all flowers and included as many as possible in his yard. He really enjoyed being outdoors soaking up the sun. Bob also spent a lot of time outdoors as an avid golfer, golfing year-round if weather permitted. The highlight of his game came when he scored a hole-in-one at Mill Creek North Course #3 in 1990. When he couldn’t play outside, Bob enjoyed bowling and belonged to several local bowling leagues.

Bob is survived by his son, Bob (Cyndi), Jr. and grandchildren, Rebecca and Jason Babnic, all of Poland; his fiancée, Patricia Grinstead of Canfield; brother-in-law, Frank Bielecki; sister-in-law, Josie (George) Jarbeck; nieces and nephews, Greg (Lisa) Adams, Frank Bielecki, Andrew Bielecki, Janice (Kevin) Allard, Allison (Daniel) Sebaugh, George Jarbeck III and Stephanie Jarbeck and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy; sisters, Mary Gallaer, Marge Bielecki, Anne Adams and baby sister Helen and nephew, Anthony Bielecki.

The family would like to extend thanks to the people that worked to help Bob through his short illness, including the staff of The Inn at Ironwood, Canfield, Briarfield Manor, Austintown and Mercy Health, Youngstown. Special thanks to the staff of Mercy Health, Youngstown, 6 South Extension PCCU and Palliative Care for their compassionate assistance and care during his final days.

Visitation will be held at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home in Youngstown on Thursday, May 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. An hour of calling will also be held from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Jerek celebrating.

Bob will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 (local chapter).

