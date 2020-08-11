Robert A.“Bob” Janis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A.“Bob” Janis, 89, passed away on August 6, 2020 in his home.

He was born July 1, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul F. and Mary A. Markovitz Janis Sr..

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, his nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul and Joseph Janis and Loretta Engles.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, there are no plans for services at this time.

He was buried at Calvary Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Bob’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert A. “Bob” Janis, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: