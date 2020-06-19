Richard R. Landes, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Landes, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born on March 25, 1932 in Telford, Pennsylvania.

Richard was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War in Okinawa.

He was self-employed as an auctioneer and worked at Lansdale Transportation and North Penn Transfer. After retirement he worked part-time at Bergey’s, Inc.

Richard was an energetic, hard-working and enthusiastic man with a zest for life. He was known as “Sky King” because of his love of flying. He enjoyed flying small aircrafts, ultra-lights and his paraplane. He also enjoyed boating, gardening and family.

Richard leaves behind to cherish his memories, his children, Kerry (Samuel) Weaver of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Melanie (Ray) Shellenberger of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Laurie (Timothy) Bishop of Telford, Pennsylvania, Todd Landes of Schwenksille, Pennsylvania and Mark (Denise) Landes of Red Hill, Pennsylvania, along with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Per Richard’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

The family has entrusted Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home with Richard’s care. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.