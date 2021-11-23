Richard R. Franko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Franko, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, surrounded by his family.

Richard was born June 6, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Mary Olenick Franko.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1952 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University) in 1957. While in school, he played football for both his high school and college years, earning Hall of Fame Honors.

He was a devoted teacher and coach at Woodrow Wilson High School for his entire career, many of those years as a head coach of the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams. In the years after he retired, many of his former students would make it a point to say hi when they saw him.

He was a member of the YSU Penguins Club. In his retirement years, he enjoyed going to the YMCA five days a week and going to YSU football games.

Richard was a devout Catholic and member of St. Matthias Church and their Holy Name Society.

Most of all, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather to his family. He will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 65 years, the former Ann M. Mahin, whom he married June 16, 1956; his children, Judy (Brad) Bloomberg, Rick (Nancy) Franko, Marianne (Jeff) Semivan and Katie (Len) Brush; his grandchildren, Daniel (Jesika) Bloomberg, Andrew Bloomberg, Grace and Peter Caiazza and Sarah Brush, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Franko Caiazza and brothers, Edward and John Franko.

An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek and concelebrated by Fr. Michael Swierz.

He will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the YSU Football Alumni Association, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555 in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.