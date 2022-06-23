LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Richard Edward Patrick’s journey on Earth came to an end and he went on to begin his new life with his Heavenly Father. He passed away with his wife Helen by his side.

Richard was born to Mary Ann and Cecil “Pat” Patrick in Youngstown, Ohio on January 15, 1957.

For 65 years, he called the area home. In that time, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a self-proclaimed master chef. He spent most of his life as a dedicated employee of Gibson Construction.

He regularly enjoyed restoring classic cars with his brother and best friend, David Patrick and practicing archery with his close friend Joe Fazio.

Richard married Helen Patrick on March 19, 1983. For their 39 years together, Richard remained an adoring husband. Until his very last day, it was plain to see that his universe revolved, in the purest way, around his wife.

Their devotion to each other was true and tender. To those lucky enough to be around them, their relationship remains the example of what love is, how it grows, endures, and evolves through every season of life. And even in his passing, their love is not extinguished or forgotten.

In addition to his boundless capacity to love, Richard’s greatest legacy is perhaps the joy and laughter he constantly brought to everyone he met. His smile remained no matter how hard or how often in life he had to fight. He gave his infinite humor and kindness freely and generously to others. He made you laugh. Really laugh. Simply by being himself. He was endlessly charismatic, always giving and equally outspoken.

While Richard and Helen had no children of their own, he was the greatest father-figure you could ever imagine to his nieces and nephews – supportive, protective, loving and selfless. His home was always their sanctuary. His happiness always came from seeing each of them succeed at even the smallest things. He was the kind of uncle whose pride you felt and wanted to feel – it stayed with you, like the memory of his warm smile or the instantly-recognizable sound of his laugh.

Richard and his family are very grateful to William Hartsock for his generous gift of life.

Richard was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Mary Ann and Cecil “Pat” Patrick; his infant brother Ronald Patrick; brothers-in-law, Martin “Marty” Reitmann and Ronald Rossi; grandparents, Erminia “Minnie” and Giuseppe Parise, Bessie Emery and Nathaniel Riley Patrick and father-in-law, Emmanuel Poullas (Patera).

Richard is survived and forever cherished by his wife Helen Patrick; his siblings, David R. Patrick (Connie), Patricia Reitmann and Sandy Rossi; mother-in-law, Maria Poullas; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Monokandilos (Michael) and Karena Lyras (Louis); his nieces and nephews, Shellie Patrick (Kenny), David E. Patrick (Stephanie), Ronnie Rossi, Ryan Rossi (Nichole), Drosso Monokandilos, Maritsa Holtzman (Chris), Irene Monokandilos, Aspasia Bernacki (Richard), George Lyras (Athena), Marissa Hostal, Michael Hostal (Touli), Manoli Lyras (Katerina) and Nicholas Lyras (Richard) and his many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.

The Patrick family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends for calling hours on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Campbell. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic’s in Youngstown.

