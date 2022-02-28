YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Cole, 75, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital.

Richard was born on April 6, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Mary Dolney Cole.

He was a graduate of South High School in 1964.

He was a proud United States Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War.

He worked as an electrician and retired from the US Post Office, where he worked with 30 years of service.

Richard was a handyman, so if you needed something fixed, he was your guy. You could usually find him tinkering with things. He loved model trains and had quite the collection. His favorite team was the New York Yankees and he idolized John Wayne. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, dad and especially grandpa. You would always find him on the sideline of games, giving them rides to where they needed or wanted to go, or watching them after school. He will be truly missed.

Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Margaret Packner, whom he married August 7, 1971, his only daughter, Jennifer (David) Hemphill, who loved being “Daddy’s Girl”, his grandchildren, Savannah Lynn and Cole David, as well as many nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends he’s met over the years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Ryan Furlong. Military honors will also be rendered. He will be cremated and then laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org in his memory.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and doctors of Select Specialty Hospital at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman for their wonderful and compassionate care of Richard in his time of need. It is truly appreciated.

