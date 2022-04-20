AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Maszczak, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Humility House in Austintown.

Regina was born on January 25, 1926 in Chocholow, Poland, a daughter of the late Stefan and Marianna Majchrzak. As a young girl of 14 she was taken from her home by the Nazis to work as slave labor in Germany during World War II.

On February 17, 1946 she married Stefan Maszczak who preceded her in death on January 2, 1952. She and her son immigrated to the United States in November of 1951, her husband was to have followed when his health improved but sadly, he died of his illness in Germany.

She was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish where she sang in the Polish Choir and worked in the kitchen making the famous St. Stan’s Church pierogi.

Regina was a member of the Free Polish Krakusy Society Group 827 Council 46 of the Polish National Alliance. She enjoyed travel visiting Poland, Hawaii, Portugal, Spain and Mexico. Pilgrimages to various shrines in America were favored destinations. She enjoyed dancing, singing Polish songs and playing cards with many of her Polish friends.

She was employed by the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company as a janitress, cleaning the engineering offices and retiring after 35 years of service.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Miros (Theresa) Maszczak; three grandchildren, Marian Maszczak Hurd of Panama City Beach Florida, Stephen (Anna) Maszczak of Canfield, Ohio and John-Paul (Miranda) Maszczak of Columbus Ohio and six great-grandchildren include, Stephen, Michael, Joseph, Grant, Charlotte and Olivia. She also has one surviving niece and her family in Poland.

The family has entrusted Regina’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

They will also receive friends from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral on Monday, April 25, 2022, followed immediately by a Mass of Roman Catholic Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Melvin Rusnak.

She will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of funeral flowers, the family requests that monetary tributes in memorial for Regina Maszczak be sent to: The Society of St. Paul, 9531 Akron-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

