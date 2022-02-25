YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philomena McCaffrey, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Philomena was born May 23, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph G. and Susanna Mizak Klamar.

She was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a member of St. Matthias Church, where she was involved in the Sacred Heart & Rosary Society, the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the choir. She was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Branch #161.

Philomena loved to crochet and go on rides with her friends or family.

Philomena leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Patrick J. (Beverly) McCaffrey of Sarver, Pennsylvania; her two grandsons, Patrick, Jr. and Sean; her great-grandsons, Jack Ryan Peter, Patrick and Ethan and her great-granddaughter, Sophia.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence, whom she married July 11, 1951 and who passed away April 11, 2007; a son, Paul A.; a grandson, Ryan J.; her sister, Helen Novotny and her brother, Joseph Klamar.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. John Jerek. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

