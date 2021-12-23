AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter W. Panamarczuk, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Pete was born September 19, 1948 in Brunswick, Germany, a son of the late Walter and Maria (Karniewicz) Panamarczuk.

Pete attended St. Stanislaus grade school, Cardinal Mooney High School, and Youngstown State University.

Pete was raised as a hard worker, beginning with his time as a paperboy and finishing with his retirement from General Extrusions after more than 40 years of service. In his younger years, he used the money he earned to not only pay his tuition at Mooney, but then also for his college classes.

He was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and helped with their festivals.

He enjoyed reading, especially sci-fi novels like Star Trek, watching the Marvel and Star Wars movies, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Pete married the girl next door, Mary Ann Corbett on July 8, 1972. They met when they were 10 and 12 years old and their friendship soon developed into love. He was a caring and dedicated husband. Most of all, Pete was a family man. He never missed an opportunity of going to his sons’ games, sometimes driving over an hour each way to cheer them on. Pete was always willing to do whatever it took to make his family happy. He was a gentle soul who was a wonderful listener. While he was usually quiet, when he did speak, everyone listened. He will be dearly missed by all those who were lucky enough to know him.

Pete leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Ann; his sons, Steven of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kevin (Lisa) of Austintown, Ohio and Michael (Niki) of Marion, Ohio; his grandchildren, Alex, Ava, Mila, Grayson and Fox; his siblings, Christine Panamarczuk of Youngstown, Theresa (Carl) Krawiec of Canfield, John Panamarczuk of Struthers and his nieces, Susan (Rob) and Lisa. Additionally, Pete leaves, Aunt Helen Karniewicz and the Grzywna family. He also leaves behind Mary Ann’s family, the Vinopal’s, William, Charles (Marianne), Timothy (Natalie) and his dear friends James and Linda Gerberry along with John and Annette Barnett. Lastly, Pete was blessed to have so many kind and caring neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle, Henry Karniewicz; sister-in-law, Dorie and in-laws Ellen and Patrick Corbett.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Thomas Traikoff, the staff of Oasis Therapy, Park Center Therapy and St. Joseph’s Therapy at Eastwood Mall, as well as the staff and doctors of St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman for their compassionate care of Pete in his time of need.

An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, followed immediately by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

He will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 in his memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wasko Funeral home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to view the obituary and send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peter W. Panamarczuk, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.