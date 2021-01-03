Pauline Kumik, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Kumik, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Pauline was born May 13, 1925 in Campbell, a daughter of the late Stephen Madjerick and Ann Jackovich.

She attended Campbell Memorial High School.

She married Merle F. “Mike” Kumik on August 22, 1944.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, animals, playing cards endlessly, polkas, polkas and more polkas. She loved traveling and enjoyed her trips to Hawaii, Florida and Mountaineer Casino.

Pauline leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Merle F. Kumik of Austintown; her daughters, Gerri (John) Gagliano and Lee (Al) Moran, both of Summerfield, Florida and Wendy Schon of Boardman, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelly Reagan of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Brian (Angela) Reagan of Jamestown, Ohio, and Andrew Schon of Chandler, Arizona and her four great-grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Veronica and Brody Regan, all of Jamestown, Ohio. She also leaves behind step-sisters, Janie Rodriguez and Betty Tomaka; step-brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Jackovich of Buffalo, New York and many nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Lias and brother, Carl (Nuna) Madjerick.

Per Pauline’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service for family only will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Charity of Youngstown, Ohio or Humility House Activities Department.

The family has entrusted Pauline’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Humility House Nursing Home in Austintown, Ohio for their exceptional care of Pauline.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pauline Kumik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.