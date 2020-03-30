Patricia Mayerchak, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Mayerchak, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Patricia was born May 13, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Bocskay Mayerchak.

Patricia graduated from Leonard-Kirtz School and was a valued worker at the Bev MASCO Workshop. She then retired to the Accessible Workshop & Activity Center.

Patricia loved our Lord Jesus. She belonged to Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister. She also loved reading the Bible with her friend, Sherry.

Patricia had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, word find books and puzzles. She loved sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs and even won awards from the Special Olympics in both swimming and bowling. Patricia had a passion for music and dancing, especially country, Elvis and Michael Jackson and enjoyed going to the many dances with her Workshop friends. She also had a terrific memory for knowing both songs and their artists and movies and their stars.

Most of all, Patricia will be remembered for her contagious smile and her sweet, compassionate nature to all those around her. She was wonderful at comforting others and loved living life to its fullest.

Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory, her siblings, Mary (Mayerchak) Puhala, Andrew Mayerchak, Louise (Mayerchak) DePietro and Joanne (Mickey) Yurco, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held and a memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Patricia’s family would like to thank the MASCO Workshop and Accessible Home Services for providing Patty with a home, sweet housemates and dayhab, along with the many wonderful caretakers who made her wonderful life experiences possible. They would also like to extend thanks to St. Elizabeth Boardman, Community Hospice and especially the Windsor House in Canfield for their compassionate care of Patty, especially Nurse Millie.

The family has entrusted Patricia’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Mayerchak, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 31, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

