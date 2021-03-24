Ourten “Ort” Scullen, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ourten “Ort” Bartholomew Scullen, Jr., 84, died on Friday, March 12, after a brief battle with cancer, his wife of 34 years, Irene Scullen, at his side.

To those who knew him, Ourten was a complete original, with a vast array of passions and interests. To those who didn’t know him, he was nevertheless a standout in any crowd; tall, with a bodybuilder’s physique, he would eagerly disarm any stranger with one of his many bawdy jokes.

Born on July 8, 1936, to Ourten B. and Beatrice Connors Scullen, in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood of Youngstown, Ohio, Ourten’s childhood was financially poor but rich in kid adventures, hard-fought athletic competitions and endless ways “to make a buck.”

He attended Woodrow Wilson and Ursuline high schools and afterward enrolled in the Marine Corps, a lifelong source of pride.

Following his military service, he briefly took up boxing, becoming a Golden Gloves champion in 1957 (light-heavyweight division).

After several years of employment at Youngstown Waste Water Treatment Plant, and Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Ourten joined the Youngstown Fire Department in 1966, where he spent the remainder of his career, retiring in 1995. The fire department provided him with the perfect outlet for his courage, discipline and hard work and vastly expanded his repertoire of bawdy jokes.

His days away from the fire department were hardly relaxing. A lifelong fitness fanatic, Ourten was a constant presence at 21st Point and both the Youngstown and Boardman YMCAs, where he could flaunt his prowess in weight lifting, basketball, swimming, racquetball and ping-pong. Health clubs were also a social hub where he could people-watch, hear the latest scuttlebutt and of course tell a few bawdy jokes.

Despite spending his life in the greater Youngstown area, Ourten lived to travel, always alongside wife, Irene and frequently son, Butch, daughter-in-law, Deborah and grandchildren, Catherine and Julia. He would barely finish unpacking from one trip before a stack of destination brochures would appear at his bedside table and planning for the next adventure would begin.

For all his love of earthly pleasures, Ourten never neglected his soul. A member of Holy Family and later, St. Paul the Apostle parishes, he attended near-daily church service for decades. While he was a notoriously bad cook, he was a volunteer at both St. Paul’s pirohy kitchen and St. Vincent De Paul’s dining hall, where he readily contributed delivery services, “elbow grease” and yes, the occasional bawdy joke.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Irene Scullen; children, Maribea (Tim) Balmert, Eileen (“Cicci”) Hallberg Scullen and Butch (Deborah Crowe) Scullen; stepson, Mark (Alice Sorensen) Melnick; grandchildren, Matthew Hamill, Grant Hamill, Brent Hallberg, Catherine Scullen and Julia Scullen; great-grandchild, Ellie Hamill; former wife, Eileen Scullen; nephew, Jeff (Nicole) Scullen and niece, Arlene Zvara. He is also leaving behind his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Kimberly Novak and aunt, Helen Kaplon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ourten B. and Beatrice Connors Scullen; sister, Loretta Sturm; brothers, Joseph Scullen, James Scullen and infant brother Robert Scullen and son-in-law, Ward Hallberg.

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, March 19, at St. Paul the Apostle parish in New Middletown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ourten’s memory through donations to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, or Mahoning County Saint Vincent de Paul Society.

