Mildred “Millie” Bukovi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Bukovi, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with her loving daughter, Laura Johnson and her partner, Richard Pisano by her side.

Millie was born October 23, 1930 in Campbell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kirtos Vansuch.

Millie was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. She married William F. (Chops) Bukovi on February 12, 1949.

She worked for General Motors for 15 years until her retirement in 1988.

She enjoyed traveling, gambling and especially enjoyed her many trips to Las Vegas and Mountaineer Casino.

She was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary Church.

Millie leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Laura Johnson and Richard Pisano.

She is also survived by a son, William Bukovi, of Henderson, Nevada; grandson, Trevor Bukovi and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her special dog, “Buddy,” who she said was the best dog she ever had!

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Bukovi, who passed away in 1972. Her brothers, Dr. John Vansuch, Joseph Vansuch and sister, Mary Elizabeth Taylor also predeceased her.

Per Millie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Cremation has taken place and she will be inurned next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Charity Humane Society of Youngstown, Ohio.

The family has entrusted Millie’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Oasis Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care.

